Tata Motors Expects Passenger-Vehicle Retail Sales To Sustain Momentum In Q3

Tata Motors is expecting passenger vehicle retail sales to maintain growth momentum in the ongoing quarter driven by year-end demand, according to a top company executive.

As per FADA data, festive demand helped PV retail sales rise 32% year-on-year to 4,83,159 units in October.

The segment reported a 7% YoY increase to 6,03,009 units during the 42-day festival period this year.