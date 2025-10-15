Tata Motors Demerger: Listing Date, Share Price, What’s Next

Tata Motors Ltd. is gearing up for a key milestone as it prepares to list its Commercial Vehicles (CV) business separately — a move that will reshape one of India’s largest auto companies.

From Wednesday, Tata Motors will trade ex-commercial vehicles, marking the separation of its two major business arms — Passenger Vehicles (PV) including Jaguar Land Rover, and Commercial Vehicles. Post-demerger, the existing listed company will be renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., while the newly listed entity will carry the Tata Motors Ltd. name, representing the CV business.