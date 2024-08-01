Tata Motors Demerger Gets Board Approval

The board of Tata Motors Ltd. has approved the company's demerger into two separate listed entities.

As a part of the scheme, Tata Motors will demerge its CV business and all its related investments in TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd.

The existing passenger vehicle business will be merged into Tata Motors. The PV business includes the EV arm, JLR and their related investments, under the name Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

Upon the scheme becoming effective, both TML Commercial Vehicles and Tata Motors will be renamed, resulting in two separate listed entities. The demerger is likely to be completed in 12–15 months.