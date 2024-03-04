Tata Motors Demerger: Five Key Details Investors Should Know
The shares of the company will be split on a 1:1 ratio.
Tata Motors Ltd. is set to split into two separate listed entities for passenger and commercial vehicles.
The demerger will help them better capitalise on the opportunities provided by the market by enhancing their focus and agility, N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Motors, said in a statement. "This will lead to a superior experience for our customers, better growth prospects for our employees and enhanced value for our shareholders.”
Here are key details investors should know:
Share-Split Ratio
For every share held in Tata Motors, investors will get one share for each of the newly listed entities.
Motive Behind The Split
The move was undertaken to pursue the two segments' respective strategies to deliver higher growth, with greater agility while reinforcing accountability, the company said.
Future Course Of Action
The NCLT scheme of arrangement for the demerger will be placed before the company's board for approval in the coming months.
The demerger will have no adverse impact on employees, customers, or our business partners, the company said.
Contribution Of Individual Segments
Passenger vehicles, including British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, accounted for 79% of the company's Rs 3.41 lakh crore revenue in FY23, while commercial vehicles contributed 21%.
How Tata Motors Shares Have Performed
The share price of Tata Motors has more than doubled in the past year, making it the NSE Nifty 50's top performer.
The stock closed 0.12% lower at Rs 987.20 apiece on the NSE on Monday, compared to an almost unchanged benchmark index.