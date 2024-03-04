Tata Motors Demerger: Five Key Details Investors Should Know

Tata Motors Ltd. is set to split into two separate listed entities for passenger and commercial vehicles.

The demerger will help them better capitalise on the opportunities provided by the market by enhancing their focus and agility, N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Motors, said in a statement. "This will lead to a superior experience for our customers, better growth prospects for our employees and enhanced value for our shareholders.”

Here are key details investors should know: