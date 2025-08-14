Tata Motors' Balance Sheet Strength To Offset Demerger, Acquisition Risks: S&P Global Ratings

Stating that Iveco's acquisition will increase debt at Tata Motors' commercial vehicle business, the ratings agency said, "The treatment of Iveco's asset-backed securitisation of receivables as debt will be a key consideration while assessing the commercial vehicles business' financial position."

It further noted that the performance of the passenger vehicles business, including its subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC (JLR), is likely to remain weak through fiscal 2026.