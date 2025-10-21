Navratri-Diwali Boom: Tata Motors Hits Landmark 1 Lakh Deliveries; Sales Jump 33%

Tata Motors achieved a significant landmark, delivering over 1 lakh passenger vehicles to customers between Navratri and Diwali, marking a substantial 33% growth compared to the same high-spirited festive period last year.

This performance was majorly driven by strong consumer demand for the company’s Sports Utility Vehicle or SUV lineup, including the Nexon and Punch, and a notable surge in Electric Vehicle EV adoption.

Shailesh Chandra, the managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Motors PV, confirmed this milestone, noting the company’s market dominance in key segments.

The 33% year-on-year growth during the critical sales window highlights the Indian consumer’s strong preference for Tata’s product portfolio.

The SUV portfolio cemented its leadership position, spearheading the company's retail momentum. The Tata Nexon continued to be a star performer, registering over 38,000 retails, which translates to a spectacular 73% growth year-on-year for the model during the festive period.

Closely following was the Tata Punch, which clocked 32,000 units and recorded a robust 29% growth year-on-year. The combined success of these models shows the customers choice of Tata’s differentiated design language and safety credentials.

Further, the company celebrated a new high in its electric mobility push, retailing over 10,000 EVs during the Navratri-to-Diwali stretch, representing a 37% growth over the previous year. This shows the acceptance of electric vehicles and also shows that Tata Motors’ has taken the spotlight when it comes to the country’s green mobility transition.

Looking ahead, Shailesh Chandra expressed confidence in carrying this momentum forward, said that he expects this performance for the rest of the fiscal. This outlook suggests a sustained positive trajectory for the company, driven by favorable product positioning across both ICE and EV markets following the festive success.