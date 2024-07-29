Tata International Plans To Double Sustainable Leather Production By 2028
The company launched Phoenix Leather, an eco-friendly product under its Earthcare Leather range, Tata International said in a statement.
Tata International, the global trading and distribution arm of the Tata Group, on Monday said it plans to increase the production of sustainable leather to 50% in the next four years, from 27% at present. The company launched Phoenix Leather, an eco-friendly product under its Earthcare Leather range, Tata International said in a statement.
This has been developed through a patented collaboration with the Central Leather Research Institute, which marks a significant advancement in sustainable leather technology, it added.
"Tata International's Earthcare Leather range aims to lead the sustainable development of the leather industry. Despite lower demand post-Covid, we are now witnessing promising recovery with increased interest from key markets such as the USA, China, and Europe," said P Rajasekaran, Business Head - Finished Leather Business at Tata International.
Tata International is one of the largest exporters of leather and leather products in India.
"We are optimistic about sustainable and bio-based leather. Percentage share of Earthcare leather in the financial year 2023-2024 accounted for 27% of our total production and we plan to increase this to 50% in the next 4 years," he added.
Tata International Earthcare Leather range is produced at the company's facilities at Dewas, in Madhya Pradesh employing more than 750 workers.