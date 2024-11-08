Tata Group To Select Singapore As Key Partner For Semiconductor Initiative

Tata Sons Pvt. will choose Singapore as a 'key partner' for its semiconductor plans, a senior minister from the city-state said on Friday. Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran earlier in the day, Singapore's minister for home affairs and law K Shanmugam said semiconductors was a 'big discussion' point during the meeting.

''If they (Tatas) want to, they can do business with anybody in the world. It's not that they need to do it in Singapore, but they will, I think, choose Singapore as a key partner, not only partner, but as a key partner," Shanmugam said.

Shanmugam, along with minister for manpower and second minister for trade and industry Tan See Leng, is on a day-long visit to the financial capital.

The South East Asian country is a 'serious and reliable player' in the international semiconductor industry, he said, adding that the Tata Group has been present in Singapore for over five decades.

Singapore or entities based in the country command a 20% share in the semiconductor equipment production globally, the visiting minister said.

Additionally, despite its relatively small size at just 670 square kilometre, Singapore is home to 25 semiconductor foundries, he said, acknowledging that the level of sophistication at which these work may not be the best in the world.