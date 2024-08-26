Tata Group To Hire 4,000 Women From Uttarakhand At Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Plants

Tata Group will recruit 4,000 women from Uttarakhand to work at its plants in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, according to a letter from Chief Human Resource Officer Ranjan Bandopadhyay to the state's planning department.

The recruitment process will commence soon, with Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd leading the initiative. These women will be employed at the company's facilities in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, and Kolar, Karnataka, under the NPS and NATS programmes.

Candidates who have completed class 10 or 12 are eligible for the NPS programme, while those applying under the NATS programme need an ITI diploma in addition to these qualifications. Once selected, they will be appointed as shop floor technicians.

In addition to a fixed salary, the women will receive benefits such as accommodation, meals, transportation, and other amenities.

(With inputs from PTI)