Tata Group Deepens Focus On Semiconductors, Consumer Tech, EVs: Chairman Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the group is focused on scaling manufacturing excellence across emerging sectors including semiconductors, electric vehicles, digital platforms, and financial services. In the company’s 2025 annual report, he outlined how the group is positioning itself for future growth through strategic investments and diversification.

Tata Capital is set to launch its initial public offering in the next six to eight weeks. Chandrasekaran said semiconductors, consumer businesses, and financial services would be key focus areas going forward.

He said the group is building a vertically integrated ecosystem for technology hardware and semiconductor manufacturing. Tata Electronics, which leads this effort, employs over 65,000 people—around 70% of them women—and has an annual revenue of Rs 66,000 crore. The group has begun its semiconductor journey with the 28nm node and plans to build on that foundation toward advanced chipmaking.

In the electric vehicle space, Agratas is developing 60 GWh of battery capacity with facilities in India and the UK, supported by research and development centres in Bengaluru and Oxford. Tata Power has quadrupled its renewable energy capacity over the last eight years. It now leads India in rooftop solar and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, with 6,700 charging stations nationwide.