Tata Group Deepens Focus On Semiconductors, Consumer Tech, EVs: Chairman Chandrasekaran
Tata Group is building a vertically integrated ecosystem for technology hardware and semiconductor manufacturing, Chandrasekaran said.
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the group is focused on scaling manufacturing excellence across emerging sectors including semiconductors, electric vehicles, digital platforms, and financial services. In the company’s 2025 annual report, he outlined how the group is positioning itself for future growth through strategic investments and diversification.
Tata Capital is set to launch its initial public offering in the next six to eight weeks. Chandrasekaran said semiconductors, consumer businesses, and financial services would be key focus areas going forward.
He said the group is building a vertically integrated ecosystem for technology hardware and semiconductor manufacturing. Tata Electronics, which leads this effort, employs over 65,000 people—around 70% of them women—and has an annual revenue of Rs 66,000 crore. The group has begun its semiconductor journey with the 28nm node and plans to build on that foundation toward advanced chipmaking.
In the electric vehicle space, Agratas is developing 60 GWh of battery capacity with facilities in India and the UK, supported by research and development centres in Bengaluru and Oxford. Tata Power has quadrupled its renewable energy capacity over the last eight years. It now leads India in rooftop solar and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, with 6,700 charging stations nationwide.
Tata’s telecom infrastructure business is now among the top six global providers of end-to-end mobile wireless technology. The company has developed an indigenous mobile network stack over the past three years. This effort was bolstered by the acquisition of Tejas Networks.
Consumer-facing businesses continue to expand rapidly. Trent has tripled its retail footprint, Indian Hotels has added over 100 new properties and launched new ventures, and Tata Consumer Products has been the fastest-growing FMCG company in India for five consecutive years.
Chandrasekaran said TCS, along with start-ups and ecosystem partners, is helping prepare India for the generative AI era. The group is building data centres, training hundreds of thousands in AI tools, forging global partnerships, and delivering human+AI solutions at scale.
Since Chandrasekaran took over in 2017, the group has expanded into new verticals aligned with evolving technology and manufacturing trends. It has launched Tata Electronics to drive electronics manufacturing and semiconductor assembly and testing. Tata Digital has built an omni-channel presence across electronics (Croma), grocery (BigBasket), pharmacy and diagnostics (Tata 1mg), and fashion (Tata Cliq), anchored by the Tata Neu app.
The group also regained control of Air India after 69 years. It has since merged Vistara and AIX Connect (AirAsia India) with Air India and Air India Express, consolidating its aviation portfolio.