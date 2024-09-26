Tata Electronics Signs Deal With Taiwan's PSMC For Tech Transfer In India's First Semiconductor Fab

Tata Electronics Ltd. executed an agreement with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. for technology transfer in its Rs 91,000-crore semiconductor fab.

Powerchip Semiconductor will provide design and construction support to build India’s first artificial intelligence-enabled state-of-the-art greenfield Fab in Gujarat, it said in a statement on Thursday. It will also license a broad portfolio of technologies and provide engineering support to successfully transfer licensed technologies to the Fab.

This will bring sophisticated semiconductor manufacturing technology in India and strengthen global supply chain, it said.

The fab will have a manufacturing capacity of up to 50,000 wafers per month and will produce chips for applications such as power management IC, display drivers, microcontrollers and high-performance computing logic.