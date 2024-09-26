Tata Electronics Signs Deal With Taiwan's PSMC For Tech Transfer In India's First Semiconductor Fab
The fab will create over 20,000 direct and indirect skilled jobs and will be able to address the growing chip demand of domestic and global customers.
Tata Electronics Ltd. executed an agreement with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. for technology transfer in its Rs 91,000-crore semiconductor fab.
Powerchip Semiconductor will provide design and construction support to build India’s first artificial intelligence-enabled state-of-the-art greenfield Fab in Gujarat, it said in a statement on Thursday. It will also license a broad portfolio of technologies and provide engineering support to successfully transfer licensed technologies to the Fab.
This will bring sophisticated semiconductor manufacturing technology in India and strengthen global supply chain, it said.
The fab will have a manufacturing capacity of up to 50,000 wafers per month and will produce chips for applications such as power management IC, display drivers, microcontrollers and high-performance computing logic.
The fab will create over 20,000 direct and indirect skilled jobs and will be able to address the growing chip demand of domestic and global customers, the company said.
"This collaboration is a key milestone, and I am confident that our comprehensive technology partnership with PSMC will pave the way for innovation, drive growth, and strengthen the global semiconductor supply chain," said, N Chandrasekaran, chairman at Tata Sons. ". It will position us to play a key role in the growing semiconductor market to serve global customers."