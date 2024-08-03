Tata Electronics' Rs 27,000-Crore Chip Plant To Become Operational In 2025

Tata Electronics Pvt.'s new chip assembly plant in Assam worth Rs 27,000-crore is expected to become operational in 2025, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion of the chip plant's Bhumi Pujan ceremony, Chandrasekaran said that the company has already employed 1,000 people from Assam and as the facility expands, it will bring entire semiconductor ecosystem companies.

"We are trying to accelerate the building of this factory. We hope sometime in 2025, we will be able to complete this facility and quickly start operations," Chandrasekaran said.

The chip plant is a step in the Prime Minister's ‘Act East Policy’ and the plant is set to generate 15,000 direct and 11,000-13,000 indirect jobs, according to a PIB statement quoting Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Electronics and IT.

Three major technologies to be deployed in this plant are being developed in India, the minister said. "Chips from the plant will be critical for key applications in automotive, communications, and other sectors."

Tata Group's semiconductor plant in Assam will produce 4.83 crore chips per day, using indigenously developed technologies, said Vaishnaw.

Chandrasekaran said the other semiconductor ecosystem companies will start as suppliers, but gradually, they will set up units in the country.

The ceremony was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who said it was a "golden day" for the people of Assam.

"The setting up of this facility will herald industrial development in the state leading to employment opportunities for the youth," Sarma said, after the Bhumi Pujan of the facility at Jagiroad in Morigaon district of Assam.

He said that it was due to the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw that this facility became possible.

