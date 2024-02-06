Tata Digital Names Naveen Tahilyani To Succeed Pratik Pal As CEO

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsTata Digital Names Naveen Tahilyani To Succeed Pratik Pal As CEO
Tahilyani is currently the CEO and managing director of Tata AIA Life Insurance Co.

06 Feb 2024, 07:31 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Naveen Tahilyani. (Source: LinkedIn)</p></div>
Naveen Tahilyani. (Source: LinkedIn)

Tata Sons Pvt. has appointed Naveen Tahilyani as the chief executive officer for Tata Digital. He will be taking over from Pratik Pal, who is stepping down from the position.

Tahilyani is currently the CEO and managing director of Tata AIA Life Insurance Co.

He comes with a understanding of Indian consumer landscape and an extensive experience in the financial services sector, the company said in a press note on Tuesday.

"He has a proven track record of driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and achieving operational excellence," the release said.

