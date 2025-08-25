Tata Digital Names Ex-Google, Hotstar Executive Sajith Sivanandan As New CEO — Check Details

Tata Digital has appointed Sajith Sivanandan, a former Google and Disney+ Hotstar executive, as its new chief executive officer, according to media reports on Monday. He will reportedly assume the charge on Sept. 1, marking the third CEO change at the Tata Group's digital arm in just two years.

His appointment comes after a period of churn at Tata Digital. Founding CEO Pratik Pal, who launched Tata Neu, stepped down in February 2024. He was succeeded by Naveen Tahilyani, who resigned in May 2025 after 15 months to take up an international role at Prudential Plc.

After Tahilyani's departure, Tata Digital has been without a leader.

Sivanandan's appointment comes at a time when the company could be looking at competing with e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart, as well as quick commerce players such as Zepto, Blinkit, and Instamart.

Sivanandan, currently president of Jio Mobile Digital Services at Jio Platforms, brings over two decades of experience in building and scaling digital businesses across India and the Asia-Pacific region. At Reliance, he led the creation of AI-powered digital services. Prior to that, he served as CEO of Disney+ Hotstar, where he oversaw growth, product strategy, and operations.

He also spent more than 15 years at Google, where he played a pivotal role in expanding Google Pay and driving Next Billion User initiatives across India and Southeast Asia. His earlier career stints include Gallup, Affle UK, and Star TV. An alumnus of Delhi University's Hindu College and the Asian Institute of Management, Sivanandan is also a member of XA Network, a technology investment platform supporting startups in Southeast Asia.