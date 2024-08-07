Tata Curvv EV Launch Today: Here's What To Expect From The Coupe SUV

Tata Motors Ltd. is set to launch the Curvv coupe SUV in the Indian market on Wednesday. The launch event will begin at 11:30 a.m., announcing the variant-wise pricing of the much-awaited SUV.

The Curvv will first go on sale in the electric power terrain, followed by the ICE version hitting the market at a later stage. The car will be positioned above the popular Tata Nexon EV in the mid-size SUV segment, which so far has been dominated by the Hyundai Creta and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The Curvv EV will expand the Indian carmaker's electric vehicle lineup in the Indian market, which includes the electric versions of the Nexon, Punch, Tiago and Tigor.