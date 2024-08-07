Tata Curvv EV Launch Today: Here's What To Expect From The Coupe SUV
Tata Motors Ltd. is set to launch the Curvv coupe SUV in the Indian market on Wednesday. The launch event will begin at 11:30 a.m., announcing the variant-wise pricing of the much-awaited SUV.
The Curvv will first go on sale in the electric power terrain, followed by the ICE version hitting the market at a later stage. The car will be positioned above the popular Tata Nexon EV in the mid-size SUV segment, which so far has been dominated by the Hyundai Creta and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The Curvv EV will expand the Indian carmaker's electric vehicle lineup in the Indian market, which includes the electric versions of the Nexon, Punch, Tiago and Tigor.
Here's everything you need to know about the vehicle, ahead of the launch.
Tata Curvv EV: Design
Tata Curvv EV is set to be the country's first-ever mass-market coupe SUV. Its coupe credentials are emphasised with a sloping roofline. The car's front gets connected LED DRL strip running across the bonnet, with the main headlights positioned at the lower part. While the front portion of Curvv bears some resemblance to the Tata Nexon, new 18-inch alloy wheels and flush-fitting door handles give it a distinct look.
In terms of size, the upcoming vehicle measures 4,308 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and 1,630 mm in height. With a wheelbase of 2,60 mm, the car is expected to offer a boot capacity of over 420 litres. The details, however, will be confirmed only after the launch.
Tata Curvv EV: Interiors
Tata's new-gen interiors on the Nexon came as a fresh breeze and something similar is expected from this offering. The company has managed to keep the details of Curvv EV interiors under wraps, but buyers can expect some innovation with a modern design. The car could feature a panoramic sunroof, Level-2 ADAS, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, ambient lighting, auto-dimming IRVM, and a powered tailgate.
The Curvv EV could also get a 10.25-inch display for the instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit.
In addition, Tata is expected to offer the upcoming vehicle a host of convenience features that we have already seen on the Nexon, including a start-stop function, keyless entry, automatic climate control, steering-mounted audio and cruise control buttons.
Tata Curvv EV: Power
Tata Curvv EV will be packed with two battery options. We could see a 50kW pack enabling the vehicle to deliver a range of 450-500 km on a single charge. As mentioned, the car will also get an ICE version powered by diesel and petrol, details of which remain under wrap.
Tata Curvv EV: Price
In terms of pricing, Tata Curvv will be positioned in the segment of the popular Nexon EV. The upcoming EV SUV could be offered at a starting price of around Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom), going up to somewhere around Rs 24 lakh.
At this price point, Tata Curvv EV will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta SUV, which has been a dominant player in the mid-size SUV segment in India. In the EV space, the Curvv EV will take on the MG ZS EV and BYD Atto 3.