Tata Consumer To Buy Fabindia-Backed Organic India In Deal Valued At Rs 1,900 Crore
The acquisition of up to 100% equity shareholding is expected to be completed within three months.
Tata Consumer Ltd. plans to acquire Fabindia-backed Organic India at an enterprise value of Rs 1,900 crore to create a health and wellness platform.
The Tata Group company has entered into a share purchase agreement with Fabindia Ltd. to acquire Organic India through an all-cash deal, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
The acquisition of up to 100% of the equity shareholding is expected to be completed within three months.
Organic India's product portfolio spans premium and high-growth categories focused on sustainable living, including herbal supplements, tea and infusions, and organic packaged foods.
