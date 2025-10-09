AI-Focused Expansion: TCS Acquires Salesforce Partner ListEngage In $73-Million Deal

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. announced on Thursday a pivot towards artificial intelligence, unveiling major investments aimed at transforming the company into the world's largest AI-led IT services provider.

The move came as the IT giant reported higher second-quarter revenue but lower profit amid global macroeconomic headwinds.

India's largest software exporter plans to set up a new business entity dedicated to building world-class AI infrastructure, including a 1 GW AI data centre in India, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are on a journey to become the world's largest AI-led technology services company," Chief Executive Officer K Krithivasan said. "Our journey is anchored in bold transformation across talent, infrastructure, ecosystem partnerships and customer value."

"The investments, including building a world-class AI infrastructure business, demonstrate our commitment to this transformation," Krithivasan added.