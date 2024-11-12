Tata Chemicals To Spend Rs 655 Crore To Build Baking Soda Plant In The UK

Tata Chemicals Europe Ltd's board of directors considered and approved the proposal of a capital investment of Rs. 655 crore on Tuesday to build a sodium bicarbonate plant in Northwich, United Kingdom, according to an exchange filing on NSE.

The pharmaceutical grade plant has a proposed capacity addition of 1,80,000 tonnes per year.

The new plant is expected to triple the Tata Chemicals wholly-owned subsidiary’s production capacity of pharmaceutical-grade sodium bicarbonate in the UK and meet the increasing demand for high-grade sodium bicarbonate from pharmaceutical manufacturers for use in medicines and haemodialysis.

It will be financed through various options, including internal accruals and debt.

Construction of the plant will start in 2025, with the first production expected to be in 2027.

The plant will use carbon dioxide captured from energy generation emissions as a major raw material using a patented process.