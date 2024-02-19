Tata Capital Gets Lowest Investment Grade 'BBB-/A-3' Rating From S&P

Tata Capital Ltd.'s received the lowest long-term and short-term credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, reflecting the ongoing and extraordinary support from the Tata Group.

The global rating agency has assigned 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term issuer credit ratings to India-based Tata Capital Ltd. The outlook on the long-term rating is 'stable'.

Tata Capital is a "moderately strategic" subsidiary of Tata Sons, given its sizable contribution to the parent's earnings and stability, S&P said. "We believe Tata Sons will provide extraordinary support to Tata Capital, if required, in times of financial stress."

Tata Capital also gains from infrastructural synergies with various Tata Group companies. Tata Sons is the largest shareholder in Tata Capital. We view reputational risk as a strong incentive for parental support for Tata Capital, S&P said.