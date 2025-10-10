Tata Trustees' Meeting Underway At Bombay House, Decisions Expected Soon

A meeting of Tata Trustees is underway at the Bombay House, where some key members are present in person and others via video call.

The meeting will likely conclude by 1:00 p.m., according to people in the know.

Sources said the meeting is expected to be largely administrative, covering routine trust operations, funding updates, and compliance reviews. No discussions are likely on trustee appointments or renewal of terms, including that of some of the trustees, whose three-year term ends on Oct. 31.

The meeting’s key agenda will focus on how to deploy Rs 1,700 crore in dividend recently received from Tata Sons towards charitable and philanthropic initiatives.