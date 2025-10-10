Tata Trustees' Meeting Underway At Bombay House, Decisions Expected Soon
The meeting of Tata Trustees will likely conclude by 1:00 p.m., according to people in the know.
A meeting of Tata Trustees is underway at the Bombay House, where some key members are present in person and others via video call.
Sources said the meeting is expected to be largely administrative, covering routine trust operations, funding updates, and compliance reviews. No discussions are likely on trustee appointments or renewal of terms, including that of some of the trustees, whose three-year term ends on Oct. 31.
The meeting’s key agenda will focus on how to deploy Rs 1,700 crore in dividend recently received from Tata Sons towards charitable and philanthropic initiatives.
A day ahead of the Tata Trusts committee meeting, a source close to Mehli Mistry shared with NDTV Profit that he does not have any interest in being appointed on Tata Sons’ board.
Putting to rest all the speculations on the clash over Tata Sons’ board position, the source also shared that there is no talk of Mehli Mistry distancing from Tata Trusts due to the conflict.
Tensions within the Trusts, however, remain elevated. An email from one trustee to others, viewed internally as a veiled threat to remove Venu Srinivasan from the Tata Sons board, has deepened the rift among trustees ahead of the meeting.
The Tata Trusts, which together hold about 66% of Tata Sons, have been witnessing growing unease between two camps — one perceived as aligned with Noel Tata, focused on preserving continuity, and the other advocating a more independent governance framework.
Efforts are reportedly underway to restore balance and defuse tensions, even as the rift has drawn attention in New Delhi, with hopes of a resolution soon. For now, the October 10 meeting is expected to stay focused on charitable allocations and routine matters, with larger governance issues may be taken up at a later stage.