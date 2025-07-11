Tariffs Galore To Start Of Q1 Earnings — The Week That Was

India witnessed a busy week pass by, with June quarter earnings starting on a solid note, led by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. on Thursday. Hindustan Unilever announced the stepping down of Rohit Jawa as the chief executive officer, with first-ever female CEO Priya Nair taking over the chair.

On the global front, Washington rolled out over 20 tariff letters ranging from Japan to Canada to Brazil, while also announcing steep levies on copper imports.

Here are the key developments from this week: