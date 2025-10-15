'Won't Be Surprised If We Run Out': Tanishq Sees Surge In Jewellery Demand Amid Festive Rush

After a relatively slow start to the festive season, Tanishq has been witnessing a strong surge in jewellery demand, heading into Dhanteras and Diwali, despite gold prices reaching Rs 1,30,000 levels per 10 gm.

According to Ajoy Chawla, CEO of Titan’s Jewellery Division, the festive season has revived consumer sentiment and has brought back buyers who were waiting for gold prices to cool.

“Volume growth has started coming in after the start of the festive season. Until Navratra, we saw a lot of customers stay away, and therefore, volume growth was not visible,” Chawla told NDTV Profit.

“But now that people have realised that the price of gold is here to stay and is going up, all those fence-sitters have started coming back. The sentiment is clearly back," he added.