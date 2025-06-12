Talbros Automotive Expects 15% Growth In FY26, 20% In FY27: CFO

Despite a modest 7% year-on-year growth in FY25, Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. is hopeful of achieving a 15% rise in revenue in the current fiscal and over 20% in FY27, driven by a strong order book, according to Chief Financial Officer Navin Juneja.

The automotive component manufacturer's total turnover in FY25 stood at Rs 1,261 crore compared to Rs 1,175 crore in the preceding financial year. The company is now aiming to touch around Rs 2,000 crore in top line by FY27, according to Juneja.

Speaking to NDTV Profit on Wednesday, Juneja attributed the slower growth in the last financial year to delayed launches.