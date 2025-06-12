Talbros Automotive Expects 15% Growth In FY26, 20% In FY27: CFO
Navin Juneja attributed the slower growth in the last financial year to delayed launches.
Despite a modest 7% year-on-year growth in FY25, Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. is hopeful of achieving a 15% rise in revenue in the current fiscal and over 20% in FY27, driven by a strong order book, according to Chief Financial Officer Navin Juneja.
The automotive component manufacturer's total turnover in FY25 stood at Rs 1,261 crore compared to Rs 1,175 crore in the preceding financial year. The company is now aiming to touch around Rs 2,000 crore in top line by FY27, according to Juneja.
Speaking to NDTV Profit on Wednesday, Juneja attributed the slower growth in the last financial year to delayed launches.
The new orders, which were earlier delayed, are now being commissioned. One major order is set to go live in the final quarter of this financial year. Additionally, some other delayed orders will also be commissioned during the year, the CFO said. "So yes, the order book that was earlier held up is now moving forward, and while we expect decent growth this year, the maximum growth will come in FY26-27."
When asked about revenue breakup, Juneja said the company’s joint venture through Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems is expected to contribute Rs 380 crore in FY26. Milano-based Magneti Marelli S.p.a. is a Fiat group company, which has been operating in a 50-50 partnership with Talbros since 2012.
Through its JVs, the company has also recently secured an order book of Rs 580 crore. This follows its existing order book of Rs 1,475 crore in the first nine months of FY25.
According to Juneja, this order book represents revenue potential spread over the next five years. These orders include products from all the company's product lines, like gaskets, heat shields, forging components, chassis and hoses.
In this financial year, commercial production will start for orders worth around Rs 1,300-1,400 crore. But the full-year turnover won’t reflect that, as it's spread across five years, he explained. "The impact will start from the third quarter, with the major impact coming in Q3 and continuing over the next four years."