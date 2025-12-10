'System Pushed Beyond Limits': IndiGo Chairman On Operation Meltdown

IndiGo Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta has issued an unconditional apology for last week’s large-scale flight disruptions, acknowledging that the airline failed to meet customer expectations and pledging corrective action to prevent this from happening again.

"The disruptions of last week did not happen because of any deliberate action," Mehta said. They happened because a combination of internal and unanticipated external events, which "pushed our systems beyond their limits", he added.

The external events include minor technical glitches, scheduled changes linked to the start of the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system, and implementation of the revised Flight Duty Time Limit norms, he explained.

Mehta said thousands of passengers were stranded on Dec. 3, 4, and 5 due to an “unexpected chain of events” that led to widespread cancellations, delayed baggage, and missed family, business, and medical commitments.

"IndiGo has followed the pilot fatigue (FDTL) rules as they came into effect. We operated under the new rules throughout… both in July and November. We did not attempt to bypass them. Nor did we do anything that negatively impacted our unblemished track record of safety," he said.

The IndiGo chairman noted that the airline's board has decided to involve an "external technical expert" to help determine the root causes behind the operational crisis, and ensure corrective action.