Symphony To Hold Talks On Buyback

The board has added the consideration and approval of the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 per share.

01 Aug 2024, 06:59 PM IST
Image for representation purposes. (Sources: Nick Chong/ Unsplash)

Symphony Ltd.'s board of directors is set to hold talks on the proposal of a buyback of shares of the firm on Aug. 6, 2024, according to an exchange filing on BSE.

The meeting will be held to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company's first interim dividend on equity shares for fiscal 2025 will also be considered, according to a previous exchange filing on BSE.

The board has added the consideration and approval of the proposal for the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 per share.

The firm’s trading window for designated persons was already closed on July 1, 2024 and will open 48 hours or two days after the announcement of the unaudited financial results of the company for the first quarter.

Shares of Symphony Ltd. closed 2.35% higher at Rs 1,191 apiece, compared to a 0.24% rise in the NSE Nifty 50.

