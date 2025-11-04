'Symbol Of Trust': Israel FM Lauds Adani's Investment, Says Important For Both Sides

The Adani Group's investments in Israel are a "symbol of trust", and crucial for both the countries, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said, during an exclusive interview with NDTV World on Tuesday.

Sa’ar described India as the “future” and a “global superpower”, asserting that the relationship between the two democracies is “stronger than ever”. Adding to this, he said that the countries have entered a new strategic era.

The Israeli minister’s comments came after his meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. In his statement, Sa'ar indicated at the deepening cooperation between the two countries, spanning defense, innovation, counterterrorism, and trade.

On Adani Group's investment in Israel, Sa’ar told NDTV World, “We welcome Adani’s investment. It’s important for both sides. It’s a symbol of trust.” He also provided assurances on security for such investments, noting, “Israel’s air defense system protects our country and the investments made here.”

Sa’ar emphasised the mutual goal of establishing a strong and long-term partnership. He elaborated on the potential for collaboration, noting, “There is a mutual desire to have a real strategic partnership. India is the future. Israel is smaller, but we are a regional power. Together, we can do great things—and I’m sure we will.”

The minister confirmed that India-Israel relations are now firm across multiple key areas, moving beyond transactional ties.

Earlier in September, Israel's Chief Economist Shmuel Abramzon had described the Adani Group's Haifa Port as one of the most significant foreign investments in recent years. He went on to also welcome India's growing role in Israel's infrastructure and industrial sectors.

Abramzon also highlighted the opportunities available to Indian companies in Israel, noting the growing trade relationship between the two nations.