Sydney Sweeney Ad Boosts American Eagle's Sales, Stock Surges

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. wanted Sydney Sweeney to be a brand reset. It worked.

On Wednesday, after the market close, the apparel company reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales and cited the success of its controversial marketing campaign featuring the actress, which ignited a social media firestorm.

“In just six weeks, the campaign has generated unprecedented new customer acquisition,” Chief Marketing Officer Craig Brommers said in a call with analysts. He said the company gained new shoppers in “every single county in the US” and saw sellouts of Sweeney’s signature jeans.

“This momentum is national and it is pervasive,” he said.

American Eagle shares surged as much as 28% Thursday in premarket trading. If that gain holds, the stock would be set for its biggest rise since 2000. The shares had declined 18% this year through Wednesday.

For the quarter ended Aug. 2, American Eagle reported same-store sales down 1%, surpassing the average analyst estimate compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue also outpaced expectations.