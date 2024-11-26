CNG Vs Petrol Bike: Switch Can Help Save Rs 36,000 Despite Recent Hike

The total cost of ownership of a vehicle over 60,000 km for a CNG bike like Bajaj Freedom will amount to Rs. 189,327. In comparison we have taken the Hero Super Splendor, where the same calculation comes to Rs. 226,192. This leads to savings of roughly Rs. 36,865.

It is noteworthy that these savings are assumed at CNG gas price at Rs. 84 per kg. Currently the CNG prices are different in cities with prices in Mumbai at Rs. 77 per kg.

In other words, the total cost of CNG bike ownership at Rs. 75 per kg came at Rs. 184,961 and even if the CNG price went as high as Rs. 84 per kg, one would lead to savings compared to petrol bike.