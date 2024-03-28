A Swiss Watchmaker With Deep Ties To India Is Back From The Dead—Again

Watchmaker Abraham Favre started a workshop in Switzerland in the 18th century, laying the foundation of a business that would later tie-up with the Leuba family, giving birth to the Favre-Leuba brand. The company, which once owned the iconic Jaeger-LeCoultre, was one of the top innovators of the Swiss watch industry before the quartz crisis of the 1970s and ’80s forced it to pass through several hands.