Swiggy's Rapido Exit May Help Ease Cash Burn, Narrowing Gap With Eternal

Swiggy Ltd. will raise Rs 2,400 crore through its exit from Rapido. which can help ease the cash burn and narrow the gap with rival Eternal Ltd.

The company's cash balance at the end of the June quarter was Rs 5,350 crore. The cash burn during the period was Rs 1,053 crore. The average cash burn in the last two quarters was Rs 1,030 crore.

The Rapido stake sale will boost cash on Swiggy's books by 45% to Rs 7,750 crore – sufficient for eight quarters.

On the other hand, Zomato operator Eternal Ltd. had a cash balance of Rs 18,860 crore in the first quarter. The average quarterly cash surplus was Rs 278 crore. The company benefits from higher treasury income i.e., capital gains from parking cash in different liquid securities.