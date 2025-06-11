Rapido Triggers Price War With Swiggy, Zomato Within Days On Food Foray

Food aggregators Swiggy Ltd. and Eternal Ltd.'s Zomato slashed prices of McDonald's McChicken Burger Combo on Wednesday after NDTV Profit reported an exclusive story highlighting the price difference between dine-in and platform charges.

The McChicken Burger Combo costs Rs 199 now on the platform across several delivery locations in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The combo was priced at Rs 315 earlier.

The burger combo's price, when ordered as a dine-in at a McDonald's outlet, costs Rs 199 as well.

To be sure, dish pricing are dynamic across both the platforms and are subject to change without prior notice. With McDonald's specifically, the dishes are priced higher on any online platform, including their own, as part of their global pricing policy. So the Rs 315 price point on Swiggy and Zomato is also the pricing seen on the burger maker's own app.

The pricing comparison was part of a larger story reported exclusively by NDTV Profit, comparing how Rapido's new food delivery platform may cut the final cost a consumer face for ordering-in.