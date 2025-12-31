Swiggy, Zomato Raise Delivery Incentives Amid Gig Workers' Strike

E-commerce and food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato have hiked the delivery incentives for workers amid nation-wide gig workers' strike and year-end rush, NDTV reported.

The hike in payout comes as delivery worker unions called for strikes on Dec. 25 and Dec. 31 demanding fixed wages, better working conditions, and social security among a host of other things.

In line with this, Zomato has offered delivery partners incentives between Rs 120 and 150 per order during peak hours from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., reports cited people familiar in the know as saying.

Earnings of up Rs 3,000 over the course of the day, subject to order volumes and availability have also been offered by the platform.

Additionally, Zomato has waived off penalties on order denials and cancellations temporarily to shrink the risks of income loss during periods of uneven order flow and heightened demand.

Swiggy has also offered delivery workers earnings of up to Rs 10,000 across Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, reported cited sources as saying.

Peak hours earnings of Rs 2,000 between 6 p.m. and 12 a.m. are also being advertised by the food delivery platform to ensure delivery worker availability during the one of the busiest periods of the year.

Besides Swiggy and Zomato, quick commerce platform Zepto has offered additional incentives for delivery workers in order to minimise disruptions during the strike period and year-end demand rush, reports cited industry experts as saying.

There were brief, localised disruptions during the Dec. 25 strike, particularly in food delivery that have led to the precautionary surge in incentives. Though, the deliveries had normalised later that day.

Worker unions, however, called for continued mobilisation on Dec. 31 urging for wider participation and impact.