Swiggy Vs Zomato: New App Claims Real-Time Price Check But...
The app, called Toastr, claims to tell you the price difference between Swiggy and Zomato's offerings. The catch? It seeks your login details for both the food delivery aggregators to do so.
An app is claiming to make your life easier by comparing Swiggy and Zomato prices. Social media is abuzz about this since Sunday but the story seems to have shifted from that of glee to that of complaints.
found an app that does live price comparison b/w zomato and Swiggy pic.twitter.com/rvwpaPuCes— neural nets. (@cneuralnetwork) November 9, 2025
The founder responded to the public shout-out, saying: "Hey, thanks for the love! We're thrilled by the amazing response from the community, honestly thought we were getting DDoSed for a moment..."
Toastr In Hot Water
The last 24 hours have been a story of praise converting to backlashes for Toastr. As we learnt in Spiderman, "with power comes responsibility," and that is the bane of the app in focus. Users are baffled at having to provide their login details.
"Does it involve giving them your Swiggy/Zomato account details? If yes, then no you didn’t find anything," said a user in response.
"How does this app work? Do they scrape the data from their websites or are there any APIs exposed for this?" were the questions raised by a another netizen.
"With delivery charges and coupon applied?" The most important question of the hour, pointed out by a third user.
Another complaint is that the price comparisons are wrong.
Not really sure if findings can be relied upon. On a search it showed the item price as 299 on Zomato and 99 on Swiggy while it was 99 on Zomato as well. Need to see if recommendations are truly unbiased. pic.twitter.com/k9q0KyGWtK— Kshitiz (@Mrsingh917) November 9, 2025
Users, as seen above, have pointed out inaccuracies in the prices shown on the app and raised alarms over the app's reliability or bias towards certain platforms.
A user pointed out the bias specifically. "In my location Zomato prices are not accurate. Not even including offers. Seems Zomato prices are not live," he stated.
Swiggy Vs Zomato: Fight Continues
Swiggy may finally be shaking off its slow patch. Brokerage house Nuvama Institutional Equities says India's hyperlocal delivery heavyweight, present in both Food Delivery and Quick Commerce, is back on course after earlier strategic missteps, while initiating coverage on the stock.
The momentum appears to be shifting in Swiggy’s favour, notes the brokerage, stating that its food delivery business has been outpacing Zomato for the past four quarters alongside better profitability.