Swiggy Vs Zomato: How The Food Delivery Giants Stack Up Against Each Other

Swiggy on Thursday submitted an updated draft red herring prospectus to markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India for review and public comments, after receiving a nod for its listing via the confidential filing route.

Once Swiggy lists, it will enjoy the fact that there is already a listed peer in the market, and not having to educate investors about what the company does and the scope of its business. However, it will also be compared to Zomato on every metric, given the similarities the two have with respect to food delivery, eating out and even quick commerce.

With the updated DRHP, Swiggy's FY24 metrics are up for scrutiny against Zomato's. Here's a few key details: