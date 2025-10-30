Swiggy To Consider Rs 10,000-Crore Fundraise Via QIP

Swiggy Ltd. has announced that it is mulling to raise Rs 10,000 crore via Qualified Institutional Placement or any other permitted modes under applicable laws, as per an exchange filing on Thursday. The announcement came minutes after the company reported its financial results for the second quarter of FY26 with net loss for the quarter widening year-on-year and revenue rising. (This is a developing story).Q2 Results Live: ITC Profit Up 2%; Dabur Profit Grows, Swiggy Loss Widens; Nippon Life Earnings Decline