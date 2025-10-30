Business NewsBusinessSwiggy To Consider Rs 10,000-Crore Fundraise Via QIP
ADVERTISEMENT

Swiggy To Consider Rs 10,000-Crore Fundraise Via QIP

The announcement came minutes after the company reported its financial results for the second quarter of FY26 with net loss for the quarter widening year-on-year and revenue rising.

30 Oct 2025, 04:44 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Swiggy mulls Rs 10,000 crore fundraise. (Source: Swiggy)</p></div>
Swiggy mulls Rs 10,000 crore fundraise. (Source: Swiggy)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Swiggy Ltd. has announced that it is mulling to raise Rs 10,000 crore via Qualified Institutional Placement or any other permitted modes under applicable laws, as per an exchange filing on Thursday.

The announcement came minutes after the company reported its financial results for the second quarter of FY26 with net loss for the quarter widening year-on-year and revenue rising.

(This is a developing story)

ALSO READ

Q2 Results Live: ITC Profit Up 2%; Dabur Profit Grows, Swiggy Loss Widens; Nippon Life Earnings Decline
Opinion
Q2 Results Live: ITC Profit Up 2%; Dabur Profit Grows, Swiggy Loss Widens; Nippon Life Earnings Decline
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT