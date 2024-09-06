Swiggy Rolls Out Incognito Mode For Private Orders Of Food, Quick Commerce

Swiggy announced on Friday that it has launched an industry-first feature—the Incognito Mode.

This innovative option allows users to place private orders across both food and quick commerce, ensuring their activities remain confidential.

Available on both Swiggy Food and Instamart, this feature guarantees that your orders remain private.

The on-demand convenience platform emphasised that the Incognito Mode is particularly useful for discreet purchases, such as personal wellness items on Instamart, offering users peace of mind that their selections won't be visible to others.

"As social as our lives are becoming, there are still things we prefer to keep private, and Incognito Mode is designed to address that need," Rohit Kapoor, chief executive officer of Swiggy's Food Marketplace, said.

"Whether you're ordering a meal or making a quick purchase, Incognito Mode ensures your choices remain private. We're excited to offer our users a seamless experience that lets them enjoy Swiggy's diverse offerings with enhanced privacy," he added.

The feature is currently available to 10% of Swiggy users and will be rolled out to all users in the coming days.

The feature can be activated via a toggle in the user's cart. Once activated, a reminder will appear, confirming that Incognito Mode is on.

After the order is delivered, it will remain trackable for three hours, allowing users to manage any post-delivery concerns. After that, the order is discreetly hidden from the order history, ensuring that the purchase remains private.

(With Input From PTI)