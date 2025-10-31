Swiggy Plans Rs 10,000-Crore War Chest To Power Instamart's Fight Against Blinkit And Zepto

Swiggy, the Bengaluru-based food delivery giant, is gearing up for a massive Rs 10,000 crore fundraise through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or other routes, as it faces fierce competition in the quick commerce space from close rivals like Blinkit and Zepto.

“We have seen continued heightened investments in the sector. Both legacy and new players continue to attract more and more investments. And we therefore want to have the flexibility to raise this growth capital,” said Rahul Bothra, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Swiggy, in an interview with NDTV Profit on Friday.

“Some of it is going to be strategic reserve, at the same time to be able to invest in growth of the quick commerce business, as well as some of the innovations that we continue to incubate in the business,” he added.

Swiggy is eyeing a transition to an inventory-led model for Instamart. This move is contingent on crossing a "majority threshold" for domestic shareholding, a requirement under India's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) regulations.

Current FDI regulations bar foreign-funded marketplaces from owning inventory, but domestic shareholding has surged past 43% since listing: more than double the post-IPO level.

“Currently, we are a marketplace. At the same time, there is the option to convert into an inventory model once your domestic shareholding crosses the majority threshold. It's an eventuality over the medium term," the CFO said.