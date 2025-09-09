Swiggy Order Costs 80% More Than Offline Bill; 'Please Explain', Says Customer

A Swiggy customer has alleged that food ordered via the food delivery platform cost him 80% more than buying the same items directly from the restaurant just two kilometres away. This comes after both food delivery majors Swiggy and Zomato increased their platform fees last week with the onset of festive season demand surge. Swiggy's platform fee was raised by 25% to Rs 15, while Zomato's fee was raised to Rs 12.

In a post on X, a user named Sunder shared a comparison of both the bills—one from Swiggy and the other directly from restaurant, questioning whether the steep markup was 'the real cost of convenience.

As per his post, for the same dishes, the Swiggy order totalled Rs 1,473 including the delivery and platform fees, while purchasing directly from the restaurant cost him only Rs 810.

"80% inflated price to deliver food is way too much,” Sunder wrote in the comments, adding, "Next time I will book Porter to go grab my order for just Rs 100."