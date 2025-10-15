Swiggy Launches 'No Added Sugar' Category To Encourage Healthy Eating This Festive Season
Under the category, Swiggy offers more than 1.5 lakh items from 50,000 restaurant partners across 10 major cities.
Food delivery platform Swiggy has introduced a new ‘No Added Sugar’ category on its app, making it easier for consumers to choose healthier food and beverage options this festive season. This curated category offers more than 1.5 lakh items from over 50,000 restaurants across 10 major cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune. The service will expand to more cities soon, according to an official release by Swiggy.
This comes following Swiggy’s recent launch of a ‘High Protein’ category in July across 30 cities.
The ‘No Added Sugar’ category is divided into two main sub-categories: Naturally Sweetened and Not Sweetened. It includes popular items like no-added-sugar ice creams, cakes, pastries, traditional Indian sweets, tea and coffee. The Naturally Sweetened section features foods made with natural ingredients such as dates, whole fruits, and purees. It includes items like Date & Nut Smoothies, Banana Pancakes, Apple Cinnamon Oats, and Fig & Almond Energy Bars. The Not Sweetened section offers sugar-free options for tea, coffee and juices, the food delivery major said in a statement.
More than 20,000 ice creams, 12,000 juices, 10,000 hot beverages and 7,000 cakes are available in the ‘No Added Sugar’ category. Importantly, free sugars such as sucrose, jaggery, honey, and other highly processed sweeteners have been excluded according to contemporary health standards, the press release mentioned.
“The festive season is here and we know that celebrations are incomplete without gorging on your favourite sweets with the inevitable guilt of added sugar. We believe mindful eating shouldn't mean missing out. That's why we launched the 'No Added Sugar' category, packed with delicious food and beverage items made only with natural or approved low-calorie sweeteners,” said Deepak Maloo, Vice President – Food Strategy, Customer Experience and New Initiatives, Swiggy.
In July 2025, Swiggy launched the ‘High Protein’ food category on its online platform. It is aimed at making high-protein food items and meals more visible. The category is live across 30 cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.
Founded in 2014, Swiggy serves millions of consumers monthly through its extensive food delivery network of over 2.5 lakh restaurants across about 718 cities. Instamart, its quick commerce platform, operates in 124 cities to deliver products in 10 minutes.