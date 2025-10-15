Swiggy Launches 'No Added Sugar' Category To Encourage Healthy Eating This Festive Season

Food delivery platform Swiggy has introduced a new ‘No Added Sugar’ category on its app, making it easier for consumers to choose healthier food and beverage options this festive season. This curated category offers more than 1.5 lakh items from over 50,000 restaurants across 10 major cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune. The service will expand to more cities soon, according to an official release by Swiggy.

This comes following Swiggy’s recent launch of a ‘High Protein’ category in July across 30 cities.

The ‘No Added Sugar’ category is divided into two main sub-categories: Naturally Sweetened and Not Sweetened. It includes popular items like no-added-sugar ice creams, cakes, pastries, traditional Indian sweets, tea and coffee. The Naturally Sweetened section features foods made with natural ingredients such as dates, whole fruits, and purees. It includes items like Date & Nut Smoothies, Banana Pancakes, Apple Cinnamon Oats, and Fig & Almond Energy Bars. The Not Sweetened section offers sugar-free options for tea, coffee and juices, the food delivery major said in a statement.