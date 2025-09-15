Swiggy Has A New Delivery App Called 'Toing' For Pune — Here's Why

Swiggy Ltd. has launched a separate food delivery app, 'Toing', which operates in select locations in the largely student-heavy demographic of Pune.

The app will offer affordable meals, in the Rs 100-Rs 150 range, with no surge fees. This marks a shift from their usual test market of Bengaluru, as the city has a young workforce alongside its student population, with a lower disposable income but who still look to order in.

Toing will function as a separate arm of the company, offering a wider range of products than the Rs 99 store on the main app. The app features a pink and green colour scheme.