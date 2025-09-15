Swiggy Has A New Delivery App Called 'Toing' For Pune — Here's Why
Toing will offer affordable meals, in the Rs 100-Rs 150 range, with no surge fees.
Swiggy Ltd. has launched a separate food delivery app, 'Toing', which operates in select locations in the largely student-heavy demographic of Pune.
The app will offer affordable meals, in the Rs 100-Rs 150 range, with no surge fees. This marks a shift from their usual test market of Bengaluru, as the city has a young workforce alongside its student population, with a lower disposable income but who still look to order in.
Toing will function as a separate arm of the company, offering a wider range of products than the Rs 99 store on the main app. The app features a pink and green colour scheme.
Toing Versus Rapido's Ownly
The primary difference is their relationship with Swiggy. Toing is a new app launched by Swiggy, whereas Ownly is a food delivery app from Rapido, a company in which Swiggy previously held a stake. Swiggy's decision to sell its stake in Rapido and launch Toing suggests that Toing is a direct competitor to Ownly. Both apps are positioned to compete on price and offer affordable meal options.
Toing Versus Snacc Versus The Rs 99 Store
All three services are focused on affordable meals, but they serve different purposes:
Toing: Will operate as a separate app and focus on meals in the Rs 100-150 range. It will offer a broader selection of eateries than the existing Rs 99 store.
Snacc: A separate app designed for 10-minute delivery of "canteen-type" food items.
Rs 99 Store: Located within the main Swiggy app, offering meals at a fixed price point of Rs 99.
While the Rs 99 store will continue to exist, Toing will act as a standalone brand with a wider selection of affordable options.
The Idea Behind Toing
By focusing on affordability, Swiggy aims to attract and grow its base of monthly transacting users. The company has explicitly stated that it wants to see its growth trend "slightly higher". The move is also a strategic response to competitors like Ownly.
With the launch of Toing, Swiggy now has seven apps, moving away from its "superapp" strategy (housing everything in one app) to a "super brands" model.
Besides the main Swiggy app, their other standalone apps include:
Crew: A concierge service.
Pyng: A platform for booking professionals.
Instamart: It's a quick commerce platform.
Snacc: For 10-minute food delivery.
Dineout: For dining out services.
Toing: For affordable meals.