Swiggy Launches EatRight In Over 50 Cities, Targets Health-Conscious Users

EatRight will offer over 1.8 million dishes available from over 2 lakh restaurants.

05 Jan 2026, 07:03 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
(Photo Source: NDTV Profit)
Swiggy on Monday announced the launch of EatRight, a new category targeting health-conscious users across more than 50 cities by offering them health-focused food options like high protein, low calorie and no added sugar under a single umbrella.

The food delivery platform also shared insights based on its orders, revealing that Tier-2 cities in India witnessed 2x growth year-on-year in healthy food ordering as compared to metropolitan cities, with Chandigarh, Guwahati, Ludhiana, and Bhubaneswar leading the way.

Deepak Maloo, Vice President, Food Strategy, Customer Experience & New Initiatives, Swiggy, said, 'With EatRight, we are offering food options that blend seamlessly into a user's regular ordering habits, removes decision fatigue through clear categorisation and integrates healthier choices naturally into everyday food ordering'.

In a statement, Swiggy said its partner brands are also creating new SKUs in line with the increased consumer focus on health-conscious eating.

