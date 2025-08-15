Swiggy Hikes Platform Fees By 17% To Rs 14 Across Select Pockets

The Indian online food ordering and delivery platform, Swiggy, has pushed up its platform fees by 17% to Rs 14 across select pockets in certain regions. The move comes as an experiment in areas of high demand, people in the know told NDTV Profit.

NDTV Profit was further informed that the move is temporary in nature and has been implemented only due to the increased demands of the festive season. It's important to note that the fee was only Rs 2 when it was initially introduced in 2023 and has now increased by 600%.

Meanwhile, Zomato has consistently retained its platform fee at Rs 10 per order.

As reported previously by NDTV Profit on July 1, across the food delivery and quick commerce industry, platform or handling fees are quietly climbing. Most players are now charging Rs 9–15 per order, which makes up 1–3% of the average order value.

These charges, which vary by user and location, have shown a steady upward trend since late 2024. BigBasket and Instamart charge at the higher end in cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru, analysts at Axis Capital said in a note from June 17.

India’s quick commerce players are steadily increasing platform fees without seeing a drop in order volumes, analysts told NDTV Profit for a July story.

With only three or four major players like Zomato, Swiggy, and Zepto, similar charges—such as handling, convenience, and small order fees—are becoming common. Even small additions, like Rs 5 per order, can significantly boost revenues at scale.

After years of burning cash to acquire customers, companies are now focusing on improving margins through higher fees. Profit had reported, based on analyst comments, that platform charges may keep rising in the coming quarters as firms phase out dark patterns and standardise pricing strategies.