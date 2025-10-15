Swiggy Got 2.2 Lakh Orders In An Hour On Ashtami, Over 99,000 For Sabudana Khichdi During Navratri

On Ashtami day, the overall number of orders increased 11.58% compared to Ashtami last year. A remarkable 2.2 lakh orders were placed within a single hour between 8–9 p.m. as customers broke their fasts, and the value of orders rose by nearly 17% over Ashtami in 2024.

Sweet cravings also took center stage on Ashtami day, with choco lava cake, butterscotch mousse cake, and nuts and dry fruits delights topping dessert choices across metros.

On Ashtami, Sept. 30, 2025, the app saw the highest orders from Hyderabad, Bengaluru Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi with significant traction from emerging towns such as Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati and Vadodara.

Domino’s emerged as the favorite choice for desserts with Choco Lava cake, butterscotch mousse cake, red velvet lava cake, double ka meeta and choco lava cake gift hamper emerging as top favourites. The fastest delivery was completed in just 181 seconds in Gurugram.

Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata also reflected the city’s appetite for festive food. Overall orders on Ashtami increased by 11.26% as compared to last year, with the platform recording more than 60 orders per minute between Sept. 28–30, 2025 and peaking at 197 orders in a single minute during the same period.

Among the many indulgences, biryani stood out as Kolkata’s top choice, with over 9,000 orders for mutton and chicken biryani placed in just three days. One customer alone placed an order worth Rs 18,000, featuring dishes like Chilli Lamb Dry, Thai Pork, and Mongolian Chicken, showcasing the city’s festive indulgence.