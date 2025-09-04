Swiggy Forays Into Gifting Industry With Launch Of 'Giftables' Ahead Of Holiday Season

Swiggy announced the launch of its 'Giftables' category for online on-demand gift shopping and delivery, according to a press release from the company on Friday.

The quick commerce firm said that its online marketplaces have gifts for both last-minute and planned gifting.

"Giftables offers expertly curated gifts across categories, including premium chocolates, cakes, flowers, electronics, jewellery, toys, and more," the release stated.

The feature is already available to users in Bengaluru and will come to Mumbai and Delhi along with other metro cities in the days ahead.

The app further provides classification for users to help them with their decision making as well as facilitating better access to the gift that they have in mind.

This is done through browsing filters that separate gifts by occasion, recipient and category.

"Many shoppers struggle with not knowing what to gift or have to juggle multiple websites and apps to create a complete gifting experience. Giftables makes gifting easy, heartfelt, and hassle-free, all in minutes," the release said.

The company will also unveil an AI-chatbot designed for providing personalised gifting recommendations to customers.

Users need to describe the occasion or the recipient’s personality to the bot, based upon which it will curate and present gifting options.

The feature will also allow users to combined personalised gifts such as pairing a cake from a baker with flowers and a greeting card, without the users having to place individual orders one after another on the food delivery or their other Insta-mart application.

“At Swiggy, our vision is to offer unparalleled convenience to our customers. With Giftables, we’re solving a real consumer pain point. Gifting is often last-minute and full of uncertainty. With Giftables on Swiggy, users get curated, high-quality options delivered in under an hour. No more juggling platforms or settling for uninspired gifts,” Phani Kishan, co-founder and chief growth officer at Swiggy said.