Swiggy Extends Crew App Service To Mumbai, Bengaluru And NCR

Swiggy Ltd. extended service of the Crew application to major metro cities of India. Crew is the travel and lifestyle concierge application from the quick commerce business, which is built to help busy urban professionals with daily errands and premium experiences.

People residing in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and National Capital Region can avail the service of the Crew. The app assists users to reserve tables at restaurants, curate travel itineraries, organise birthday parties, source gifts, update documents like Aadhaar and booking cabs.

Swiggy's Co-Founder Phani Kishan Addepalli said in a post on LinkedIn that Crew is a bold step for the company to become an efficient personal concierge who gets things done.