Swiggy Extends Crew App Service To Mumbai, Bengaluru And NCR
Crew is Swiggy's travel and lifestyle concierge application, which is built to help busy urban professional with errands and premium experiences.
Swiggy Ltd. extended service of the Crew application to major metro cities of India. Crew is the travel and lifestyle concierge application from the quick commerce business, which is built to help busy urban professionals with daily errands and premium experiences.
People residing in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and National Capital Region can avail the service of the Crew. The app assists users to reserve tables at restaurants, curate travel itineraries, organise birthday parties, source gifts, update documents like Aadhaar and booking cabs.
Swiggy's Co-Founder Phani Kishan Addepalli said in a post on LinkedIn that Crew is a bold step for the company to become an efficient personal concierge who gets things done.
"Built quietly. Launched thoughtfully. Already changing how a few thousand people live their everyday. Massive kudos to the team for turning an audacious idea into something that redefines what convenience can feel like."Phani Kishan Addepalli, Co-Founder, Swiggy
ALSO READ
Bernstein Initiates Coverage On Zomato Parent Eternal And Swiggy Citing Bright Prospects In Quick Commerce
The Crew application was launched as a pilot program a few months ago. One needed an invitation link to access the application on Google App Store and Apple Store in the initial phase.
In early days, Swiggy noticed that people used Crew to plan Goa getaways with its exclusive hotel rates, find gifts, get watches repaired, and even arrange kid-friendly transfers on overseas holidays, Kishan said in the post.
Now, interested users can access the application and avail its services with a subscription fee of Rs 999 for three months. Swiggy extended services of Crew to new metro cities as it is putting efforts to expand business beyond core business of food delivery and quick commerce.
Kishan reiterated that Swiggy has always given back time to people to utilise in activities that holds more importance to them than running daily chores.