Swiggy CEO Gets Nostalgic: 'From Zero Orders On Day 1 To Becoming A Household Name' In 10 Years

Swiggy CEO and co-founder, Sriharsha Majety, shared a post on platform X reminiscing about the food delivery platform's first decade in the industry on their 10th anniversary.

Recalling the brand's initial days, Majety said they received zero orders on their first day following the launch of Swiggy on August 6, 2014.

The next day they received their first order, marking the beginning of their journey. He said among their earliest partners was Truffles, which began with two orders per day. Since then, they have done as many as 7,261 orders in a single day, he said, charting Swiggy's growth in a decade.

"As we celebrate our 10th anniversary this month, I had the pleasure of reconnecting with partners like Nathan (Hole in the Wall), Ankeet (Anand Sweets), Avinash (Truffles), Sameer (Chinita), Pavandeep (Tadka Singh), Chethan (Tandoor Hut), Kaashif (Luckhnow Street), Roger (Via Milano) and Kashyap (Gramin) who believed in us when food delivery was still an emerging concept," the CEO said.

"Their trust and partnership have been invaluable, and they definitely are like core founding team members that helped create food delivery in India as we know it today," Majety wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

He elaborated on the company's success and said Swiggy had partnered with over 3,00,000 restaurants and a big credit went to early adopters who had been a part of their decade-old journey. This contribution has made Swiggy a household name across the nation, he said.

"Looking ahead, we're thrilled about the next decade of collaboration, innovation, and growth. Together, we will continue to lead with passion and deliver unparalleled convenience to our customers. Thank you for being the heart of our incredible journey. The best is yet to come!" the CEO said at the end of his post.