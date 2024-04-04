Swiggy Appoints Titan's Suparna Mitra To Board

Swiggy has appointed Suparna Mitra as an independent director to its board, as the food delivery giant steps up preparation for an initial public offering.

Mitra is the Chief Executive Officer of Titan Co.'s watches and wearables division and serves on IIM Kozhikode's Board of Governors as well.

Mitra joins as the fourth independent director, with the first three being EPL CEO and Board Chairperson Anand Kripalu, veteran accountant Shailesh Haribhakti and Delhivery CEO Sahil Barua. Earlier, TAFE's Mallika Srinivasan had resigned from Swiggy's board citing increasing business commitments.

Its non-independent board members include co-founders Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy, Larry Illg and Ashutosh Sharma from Prosus, SoftBank's Sumer Juneja and Accel's Anand Daniel.

The Bengaluru-based decacorn is looking to file the draft red herring prospectus for its IPO with the Securities and Exchange Board of India by March-April, NDTV Profit had reported earlier.