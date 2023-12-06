Swiggy Appoints EPL CEO Anand Kripalu As Board Chairperson

Food delivery giant Swiggy has appointed EPL Ltd.'s Chief Executive Officer, Anand Kripalu, as an independent director and chairperson of its board of directors.

In June 2021, Kripalu was appointed as CEO at Blackstone-backed EPL Ltd.—formerly known as Essel Propack Ltd.—a specialty packaging company. Prior to that, he was the managing director and CEO of Diageo India. He has also held leadership roles at Mondelez International Inc. and Unilever Plc.

"Anand is a veteran in the consumer goods industry, and his deep knowledge and perspective will be instrumental in guiding Swiggy as we continue to innovate and redefine the on-demand delivery landscape in India," said Sriharsha Majety, group chief executive officer of Swiggy.

In February this year, Swiggy appointed its first independent directors: Delhivery Founder and Chief Executive Officer Sahil Barua, TAFE Chairperson Mallika Srinivasan, and veteran chartered accountant Shailesh Haribhakti.

Its current board members include Co-Founders Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy, Larry Illg and Ashutosh Sharma from Prosus, SoftBank's Sumer Juneja and Accel's Anand Daniel.

Several startups—including Pepperfry, Ola, and Oyo, among others—are looking to list on the bourses and have appointed independent directors to boost corporate governance, ahead of being open to public market scrutiny. Swiggy, too, is looking to list in 2024, Reuters reported.