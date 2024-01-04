Suzlon Sees Good Tailwinds In Terms Of Order-Book Availability, Execution: CFO

The focus would now be on operations and delivering the orders that are pending, Mody said. While some of the orders can spill over into financial year 2026, the company is also in "active discussions" about securing more orders in the next fiscal.

On average, the cumulative order book transfers to about Rs 6 crore per megawatt, depending on the scope of the contract, according to Mody.

The company would look to pursue divestment plans in terms of real estate in order to have a balanced sheet from a cash perspective, he said.

However, Suzlon will continue to keep its subsidiary, SEForge, under its belt as it sees growth potential there.

The company will continue to focus on the wind segment. "There are no current intentions of the management to get into solar," Mody said.

"What we always maintain is that whether it is wind or solar, it is not competitive with each other; it is complementary to each other."