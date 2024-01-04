Suzlon Sees Good Tailwinds In Terms Of Order-Book Availability, Execution: CFO
Himanshu Mody says the focus will now be on operations and delivering the orders that are pending.
Suzlon Group was more focused on strengthening the balance sheet in the current financial year and was successful in making it completely debt-free, Chief Financial Officer Himanshu Mody said.
"Suzlon continues to be very positive, and we see a sort of good tailwind in terms of order-book availability and ability for the orders to be executed," Mody told NDTV Profit in an interview on Thursday.
The current order book is close to 2 gigawatts for Suzlon Group, which comprises Suzlon Energy Ltd. and its various subsidiaries, he said.
Himanshu Mody (Source: Suzlon Energy website)
The focus would now be on operations and delivering the orders that are pending, Mody said. While some of the orders can spill over into financial year 2026, the company is also in "active discussions" about securing more orders in the next fiscal.
On average, the cumulative order book transfers to about Rs 6 crore per megawatt, depending on the scope of the contract, according to Mody.
The company would look to pursue divestment plans in terms of real estate in order to have a balanced sheet from a cash perspective, he said.
However, Suzlon will continue to keep its subsidiary, SEForge, under its belt as it sees growth potential there.
The company will continue to focus on the wind segment. "There are no current intentions of the management to get into solar," Mody said.
"What we always maintain is that whether it is wind or solar, it is not competitive with each other; it is complementary to each other."