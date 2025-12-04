Suzlon Co-Founder Girish Tanti Confident On Capacity Expansion, Order Pipeline

Suzlon Group’s Co-Founder Girish Tanti said that the group is well-positioned to lead India’s energy transition.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, he said, “we have an order book of 6 gigawatt and the idea from here will be installation of this new facility which we are looking at,” Tanti said, adding that the upcoming units will be “factories, with state-of-the-art technology that we are bringing.”

He highlighted that Suzlon’s manufacturing approach is built on four pillars: “We are having AI to come into play alongside IT, automation and robotics, in terms of productivity, performance and safety of workplace, we have paid attention.”

Addressing concerns about project cancellations, Tanti clarified, “I think there are no cancellations that need to be resolved.”

On the broader industry outlook and Suzlon’s order pipeline, Tanti was upbeat, “it’s very robust. If you look at our first review period, for the country the energy transition is to achieve 500 gigawatt by 2030 of which 100 gigawatt is to come from wind. Today the industry has crossed 53 gigawatt of installed capacity.”

Suzlon currently holds its highest-ever order book of over 6 GW of wind energy projects from multiple clean energy players. In FY24, the company expanded its manufacturing capacity by 50%, from 3 GW to 4.5 GW, and added 1 GW through new factories in Ratlam and Jaisalmer.

Suzlon is an Indian renewable energy solutions provider founded in 1995 and headquartered in Pune. The company offers a range of solutions from wind turbine manufacturing to turnkey project development and maintenance, and has a strong market presence domestically.